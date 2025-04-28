Masoud Pezeshkian: We can learn from each other's experiences across various issues

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

"In this region, we share numerous commonalities in culture, religious beliefs, ideas, politics, and initiatives, and we take pride in these shared values," stated Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Iranian President added, " We will strive to continue our relations strongly. We can learn from each other’s experiences accross many matters."