Massive hailstorm strikes Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, widespread damage to vehicles and crops

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 16, AZERTAC

A massive hailstorm struck Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and northern areas of the country on Wednesday, causing widespread damage to vehicles and crops, while also triggering urban flash floods following intense downpours.

The hailstorm, accompanied by strong winds and rains, lashed the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, as well as many other areas of Pakistan. In the capital city, large hailstones smashed vehicle windscreens, while damaging and uprooting trees, resulting in disruption of traffic flow.

A sudden hailstorm in Islamabad caused widespread damage to cars, solar panels, and other infrastructure, including residential properties. The storm, with heavy rainfall, hit many cities in the northern parts of Pakistan. Strong winds and large hailstones wreaked havoc in most parts of the federal capital, Islamabad.

Pakistan’s former Federal Climate Change Minister, Sherry Rehman, said that hail was coming down like pellets. “This is extreme weather volatility driven by climate change, where anomalies proliferate. Not a random natural event. And related entirely to human actions like emissions, which are growing because of addiction to dirty energy,” she said in a post on the social media platform X.

The storm caused extensive damage to vehicles, with many car windows shattered due to the large hailstones. In residential areas, window panes were broken, disrupting normal life. Due to the heavy rainfall and winds, power outages were reported in many areas of Islamabad and its adjoining areas, and efforts to restore electricity were underway. According to reports, authorities are working to restore power, but the damage to solar infrastructure and the broader electrical grid in many areas could take time.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that rain, wind, and thunderstorms were expected to sweep across the northern parts of the country from Wednesday, with dust, thunderstorms, and rain expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other cities from April 18 to 20.