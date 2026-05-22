Mayor of Nkayi: WUF13 was held at a high level and fully corresponds to the scale of the international event

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“The 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held at a high level and fully corresponds to the scale of the international event,” Michel Batomissa Malanda, Mayor of Nkayi, Republic of the Congo, told AZERTAC.

Michel Batomissa Malanda noted that participation in this event is an important professional experience, and the organization of the event by the host country deserves the highest praise.

The interlocutor of the agency emphasized that currently the countries of the world are facing a number of serious problems, including demographic changes, environmental problems and housing issues. Such international platforms play a key role, enabling cities and countries to share experiences and seek joint solutions to urgent urbanization problems.

The mayor of Nkayi expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government and President Ilham Aliyev for the opportunity to participate in such a global dialogue, noting that WUF13 has become a crucial platform for discussion and development of practical solutions.