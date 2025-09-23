Media Development Agency reports launch of another disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan
Baku, September 23, AZERTAC
In recent times, information resources and social media platforms of several foreign countries have launched another disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan. Some of the information disseminated consists of fake news alleging that Azerbaijan is arming Ukraine through a third country, while others include false claims that Azerbaijan refused to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest because of Israel, the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan said in its statement.
The statement also reads: “It is deeply regrettable that under the influence of the fake news spread by the above-mentioned media resources, such materials are once again being disseminated in Turkish media and social media platforms.
We call on the international community, media outlets, journalists, and public activists not to believe such disinformation and fake news, and to demonstrate principle and vigilance against such cases.”
