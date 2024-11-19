Media representatives, who etch unforgettable moments into the annals of history, are at COP29 -PHOTO REPORT

Baku, November 14, AZERTAC

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is taking place in Baku. Sessions, panel meetings, roundtables, and discussions involving heads of state and government, ministers, ecologists, experts, and non-governmental representatives from various countries add vibrancy to this global event. Participants are exploring ways to address the ecological threats facing our shared home—the natural world.

As always, media representatives are fulfilling their professional responsibilities at COP29. Journalists from across the globe work tirelessly to inform the public—readers, viewers, and listeners—about the critical discussions on averting ecological disasters, humanity’s gravest nightmare, mitigating their impacts, and protecting nature.

Journalists, correspondents, reporters, cameramen, and photojournalists from diverse media organizations are covering every detail of this pivotal event for the future of humanity. They document every moment of this prestigious international gathering, immortalizing it through photographs and interviews. Yet, perhaps the least acknowledged figures are the media professionals themselves.

This time, AZERTAC presents a photo report honoring the media representatives at COP29.