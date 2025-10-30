Medinex 2025 exhibition gets underway in Baku

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

From 30 October to 1 November, Baku will once again become the key gathering place for healthcare professionals.

One of the most significant events in Azerbaijan’s healthcare sector, the 27th Azerbaijan International Exhibition Medical Innovations – Medinex 2025, brings together medical specialists, heads of healthcare institutions, entrepreneurs, distributors, and investors.

Held amid ongoing reforms aimed at modernising the national healthcare system, the dynamic growth of industry, and improvements in the quality of medical services, Medinex 2025 serves as a vital platform for promoting innovation, sharing knowledge, and fostering new partnerships.

The Medinex exhibition is supported by the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance and the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TƏBİB). Both institutions will also be represented at the exhibition with their own stands.

At present, around 80 companies from Azerbaijan, Belarus, the Republic of Korea, China, Egypt, Oman, Uzbekistan, Poland, Kazakhstan, Italy, the Russian Federation, Turkey, and Ukraine have confirmed their participation in the exhibition. This year, international interest in Medinex has grown even further. Italy, Egypt, Oman, and Ukraine will be represented with national pavilions, reflecting the expanding global attention to Azerbaijan’s healthcare market and the willingness of various countries to strengthen cooperation in this field.

The exhibition is also expected to welcome a number of high-level guests from different countries, including a delegation led by the Minister of Health of Ukraine, Viktor Liashko. On 31 October, the second day of the exhibition, bilateral pharma talk titled “From Dialogue to Cooperation: Pharmaceutical Opportunities of Ukraine and Azerbaijan” will be held with the participation of the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, Deputy Minister Edem Adamanov, a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, and representatives of Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies. The session will explore opportunities for cooperation in the pharmaceutical field between the two countries, discuss investment prospects, and address other mutually significant topics.

Medinex covers all key sectors of the healthcare and medical industry. The exhibition will showcase a wide range of areas, including medical equipment and devices, information technologies in medical services, medical supplies and consumables, pharmaceuticals, vitamins and dietary supplements, orthopaedic equipment and devices, prosthetic technologies and assistive devices, dental equipment, instruments, and services, optical and ophthalmological equipment, paediatric medical devices and specialised services, innovative laboratory equipment and technologies, pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment and ready-made solutions, healthy nutrition and nutritional science, medical education and training, aesthetic and cosmetic medicine and etc.

The organisers of the exhibition are Caspian Event Organisers, along with its international partners Caspian Event Management and ICA Events. The project is also supported by Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

The official bank of the Medinex exhibition is PASHA Bank, the country’s leading corporate financial institution.

The official hotel partners of the autumn 2025 exhibitions are Absheron Hotel Group, Hilton Baku, Radisson Hotel Baku, Hilton Garden Inn Baku, and Ibis Baku City. The official florist partners are Gloria Flowers and Buketeria, while the official travel partner is Greenwich Travel Club. Other official partners include AzExpoMontage LLC and Caspian Freight Services.

Detailed information about the exhibition is available on the official website www.medinex.az and on social media platforms.