The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Medinex 2025 exhibition gets underway in Baku

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

From 30 October to 1 November, Baku will once again become the key gathering place for healthcare professionals.

One of the most significant events in Azerbaijan’s healthcare sector, the 27th Azerbaijan International Exhibition Medical Innovations – Medinex 2025, brings together medical specialists, heads of healthcare institutions, entrepreneurs, distributors, and investors.

Held amid ongoing reforms aimed at modernising the national healthcare system, the dynamic growth of industry, and improvements in the quality of medical services, Medinex 2025 serves as a vital platform for promoting innovation, sharing knowledge, and fostering new partnerships.

The Medinex exhibition is supported by the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance and the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TƏBİB). Both institutions will also be represented at the exhibition with their own stands.

At present, around 80 companies from Azerbaijan, Belarus, the Republic of Korea, China, Egypt, Oman, Uzbekistan, Poland, Kazakhstan, Italy, the Russian Federation, Turkey, and Ukraine have confirmed their participation in the exhibition. This year, international interest in Medinex has grown even further. Italy, Egypt, Oman, and Ukraine will be represented with national pavilions, reflecting the expanding global attention to Azerbaijan’s healthcare market and the willingness of various countries to strengthen cooperation in this field.

The exhibition is also expected to welcome a number of high-level guests from different countries, including a delegation led by the Minister of Health of Ukraine, Viktor Liashko. On 31 October, the second day of the exhibition, bilateral pharma talk titled “From Dialogue to Cooperation: Pharmaceutical Opportunities of Ukraine and Azerbaijan” will be held with the participation of the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, Deputy Minister Edem Adamanov, a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, and representatives of Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies. The session will explore opportunities for cooperation in the pharmaceutical field between the two countries, discuss investment prospects, and address other mutually significant topics.

Medinex covers all key sectors of the healthcare and medical industry. The exhibition will showcase a wide range of areas, including medical equipment and devices, information technologies in medical services, medical supplies and consumables, pharmaceuticals, vitamins and dietary supplements, orthopaedic equipment and devices, prosthetic technologies and assistive devices, dental equipment, instruments, and services, optical and ophthalmological equipment, paediatric medical devices and specialised services, innovative laboratory equipment and technologies, pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment and ready-made solutions, healthy nutrition and nutritional science, medical education and training, aesthetic and cosmetic medicine and etc.

The organisers of the exhibition are Caspian Event Organisers, along with its international partners Caspian Event Management and ICA Events. The project is also supported by Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

The official bank of the Medinex exhibition is PASHA Bank, the country’s leading corporate financial institution.

The official hotel partners of the autumn 2025 exhibitions are Absheron Hotel Group, Hilton Baku, Radisson Hotel Baku, Hilton Garden Inn Baku, and Ibis Baku City. The official florist partners are Gloria Flowers and Buketeria, while the official travel partner is Greenwich Travel Club. Other official partners include AzExpoMontage LLC and Caspian Freight Services.

Detailed information about the exhibition is available on the official website www.medinex.az and on social media platforms.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office attends ceremony marking 60th anniversary of “Nostra Aetate” document in Vatican
  • 30.10.2025 [13:10]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office attends ceremony marking 60th anniversary of “Nostra Aetate” document in Vatican

Leyla Aliyeva visits participant of "Young Beekeeper" project in Gabala district
  • 30.10.2025 [10:33]

Leyla Aliyeva visits participant of "Young Beekeeper" project in Gabala district

Leyla Aliyeva participates in presentation of "Hirkan" documentary
  • 30.10.2025 [00:43]

Leyla Aliyeva participates in presentation of "Hirkan" documentary

COP29 President: Baku has opened a new phase of trust and transparency in climate diplomacy
  • 29.10.2025 [21:44]

COP29 President: Baku has opened a new phase of trust and transparency in climate diplomacy

Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court and Kazakh High Judicial Council sign MoU
  • 29.10.2025 [21:23]

Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court and Kazakh High Judicial Council sign MoU

Azerbaijani delegation attends 75th Session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe
  • 29.10.2025 [18:09]

Azerbaijani delegation attends 75th Session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office joins “Daring Peace” international event in Rome
  • 29.10.2025 [17:47]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office joins “Daring Peace” international event in Rome

International Civil Defence Organization, UN discuss institutional partnership
  • 29.10.2025 [17:24]

International Civil Defence Organization, UN discuss institutional partnership

Azerbaijan joins Paris Peace Forum
  • 29.10.2025 [16:39]

Azerbaijan joins Paris Peace Forum

Archaeologists uncover mysterious construction rituals and strange offerings to household spirits at Provadia–Solnitsata

  • [15:12]

Sahiba Gafarova: Relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are developing successfully today

  • [15:06]

Flamengo holds Racing to reach Libertadores final

  • [14:53]

Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup

  • [14:50]

® The first car winner of Nar’s “Çoox Şanslı” lottery is behind the wheel!

  • [14:42]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office attends ceremony marking 60th anniversary of “Nostra Aetate” document in Vatican

  • [13:10]

Long-term foreign residents increase to record high of 2.58 mln

  • [12:56]
History and beauty of the Seaside National Park VIDEO

History and beauty of the Seaside National Park VIDEO

Azerbaijani weightlifter claims three silvers at European Championship

  • [12:19]

Azerbaijan, China discuss tourism relations

  • [12:12]
One of the wondrous regions of Azerbaijan – Zangilan VIDEO

One of the wondrous regions of Azerbaijan – Zangilan VIDEO

The surprising health benefits drinking a mug of cocoa could have for men

  • [12:05]

Pandemic fears as 'new coronavirus' found in bats in South America

  • [12:04]

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis meets with Second Vice President of National Assembly of Cambodia

  • [12:02]

Belarus, North Korea seek to expand cooperation in all areas

  • [11:38]

Climate inaction is claiming millions of lives every year, warns new Lancet Countdown report

  • [11:34]

Belarus Deputy PM: We are interested in implementing joint projects with Azerbaijan

  • [11:33]

Israeli scientists identify cells that act as ‘guardians’ against aging

  • [11:33]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss joint efforts to further develop relations

  • [11:27]

Medinex 2025 exhibition gets underway in Baku

  • [11:25]

Azerbaijan, Belarus exchange views on issues of mutual interest

  • [11:17]

Nigeria to impose more stringent penalties on wildlife traffickers

  • [11:01]

China to send Pakistan astronaut on short-term space station mission

  • [10:52]

How investment in AI is powering a new economic revolution

  • [10:50]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $66

  • [10:40]

Oil prices keep falling in global markets

  • [10:37]

Leyla Aliyeva visits participant of "Young Beekeeper" project in Gabala district

  • [10:33]

Leyla Aliyeva participates in presentation of "Hirkan" documentary

  • [00:43]

Baku hosts official reception to celebrate Türkiye's national holiday

  • 29.10.2025 [22:52]

Bilal Erdoğan: I am overjoyed to celebrate the Republic Day in brotherly Azerbaijan

  • 29.10.2025 [22:32]

Turkish Ambassador: Azerbaijan has transferred its achievements on the battlefield to the diplomatic arena

  • 29.10.2025 [22:27]

SOFAZ delegation visits Saudi Arabia

  • 29.10.2025 [22:24]

Azerbaijan and Oman discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation in various areas

  • 29.10.2025 [21:57]

COP29 President: Baku has opened a new phase of trust and transparency in climate diplomacy

  • 29.10.2025 [21:44]

Speaker of Milli Majlis: Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan in Garabagh and East Zangezur restoration efforts

  • 29.10.2025 [21:41]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Türkiye strives to contribute to dialogue and peace

  • 29.10.2025 [21:38]

Birol Akgün: Under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye became a principled and effective player in the contemporary world

  • 29.10.2025 [21:34]

De Bruyne undergoes successful surgery after thigh injury taking penalty

  • 29.10.2025 [21:31]

Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia and diplomatic mission in Montenegro taking necessary measures to ensure safety of citizens

  • 29.10.2025 [21:29]

Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court and Kazakh High Judicial Council sign MoU

  • 29.10.2025 [21:23]
President Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of Federal National Council of United Arab Emirates VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of Federal National Council of United Arab Emirates VIDEO

Azerbaijan judokas aim for ‘medal rush’ at European Judo Championships U23 Chisinau 2025

  • 29.10.2025 [19:21]

Euronews broadcasts report on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan district

  • 29.10.2025 [19:20]
President Ilham Aliyev received President of Senate of Romania VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received President of Senate of Romania VIDEO

Co-chairs of Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghdam

  • 29.10.2025 [18:46]

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis hosts International Parliamentary Conference marking 30th anniversary of adoption of Constitution

  • 29.10.2025 [18:44]

Azerbaijani delegation attends 75th Session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe

  • 29.10.2025 [18:09]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office joins “Daring Peace” international event in Rome

  • 29.10.2025 [17:47]

Pakistan threatens to 'obliterate' Taliban after peace talks fail

  • 29.10.2025 [17:39]

Türkiye’s transformation under President Erdoğan earns global admiration: Pakistani Prime Minister

  • 29.10.2025 [17:34]

International Civil Defence Organization, UN discuss institutional partnership

  • 29.10.2025 [17:24]

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves exceed foreign debt by 16 times

  • 29.10.2025 [17:07]

$110 billion UAE investments in Africa position country as world’s fourth-largest investor

  • 29.10.2025 [17:04]

Foreign parliamentary speakers pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • 29.10.2025 [17:04]

Azerbaijan joins international cultural festival in Brussels

  • 29.10.2025 [17:02]

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter wins world bronze in China

  • 29.10.2025 [16:50]

Azerbaijan joins Paris Peace Forum

  • 29.10.2025 [16:39]

Erdogan marks Turkish Republic’s 102nd anniversary, vows to keep Türkiye 'everlasting'

  • 29.10.2025 [16:31]

Ombudsman Aliyeva addresses letter to Montenegrin counterpart on protection of Azerbaijani citizens detained in Montenegro

  • 29.10.2025 [16:29]

Indonesia, Australia conduct joint disaster response exercise

  • 29.10.2025 [16:19]

Azerbaijani junior chess players ready for action at European Championship in Budva

  • 29.10.2025 [16:11]

Azerbaijan`s Sheki hosts First ECO Silk Road Working Group meeting

  • 29.10.2025 [16:09]

Another 366 individuals resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keys

  • 29.10.2025 [15:56]

Baku State University and Turkic Academy sign MoU

  • 29.10.2025 [15:49]

Juventus pick Spalletti as new coach, media say

  • 29.10.2025 [15:47]

Azerbaijan relocates 17 more families to Hasanriz village in Aghdara district

  • 29.10.2025 [15:42]

President of Senate: We launched the process of implementing ASAN Khidmet model in Romania

  • 29.10.2025 [15:40]

Israel launches AI-powered medical assistant for children’s hospital doctors

  • 29.10.2025 [15:14]

WHO organizes trainings on assistive products in Shamakhi

  • 29.10.2025 [15:14]

Bulgarian President Radev in Saudi Arabia: Bulgarian ministries should be much more active in attracting investment

  • 29.10.2025 [15:10]

Kazakhstan aims to boost trade and investment partnership with U.S.

  • 29.10.2025 [15:00]

Azerbaijan, China discuss establishing direct air links between Baku and Xi'an

  • 29.10.2025 [14:59]

Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation between higher education institutions

  • 29.10.2025 [14:55]

UNESCO Park to appear in Samarkand

  • 29.10.2025 [14:55]

South Korea's President awards Trump with replica of ancient gold crown, highest state medal

  • 29.10.2025 [14:50]

ANAMA employee and his dog named “Mine Detection Dog Team of the Year” in Washington

  • 29.10.2025 [14:48]

Azerbaijan, Oman discuss cooperation

  • 29.10.2025 [14:13]

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus visits Fuzuli district

  • 29.10.2025 [13:39]

Samil Ayrim: Azerbaijan has become a symbol of peace, stability and development in the region

  • 29.10.2025 [12:37]

Azerbaijani delegation attends conference marking 25th anniversary of Council of Europe Landscape Convention

  • 29.10.2025 [12:31]

October 29 marks International Day of Care and Support 2025

  • 29.10.2025 [12:16]

Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan: Under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, national unity, identity, and dedication have been reinforced in Azerbaijan

  • 29.10.2025 [12:15]

Baku hosts the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum

  • 29.10.2025 [12:08]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend inauguration of Akhar-Bakhar National Park in Gakh district

  • 29.10.2025 [12:02]

Azerbaijani Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: The history of Azerbaijani statehood is one marked by profound trials and remarkable victories

  • 29.10.2025 [11:53]

20% of Italy's beaches may be underwater by 2050: Report

  • 29.10.2025 [11:49]

Vietnam, Laos seek to step up judicial cooperation

  • 29.10.2025 [11:31]

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade meets with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Rome

  • 29.10.2025 [11:28]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Türkiye’s Republic Day

  • 29.10.2025 [11:12]

Pakistan to attend meeting of eight countries in Turkiye next week

  • 29.10.2025 [11:02]

Türkiye celebrates 102nd republic anniversary with enthusiasm

  • 29.10.2025 [10:59]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 29.10.2025 [10:50]

World leaders, delegates begin arriving in Gyeongju ahead of APEC summit

  • 29.10.2025 [10:47]

Azerbaijani oil price goes down by about 3% in global markets

  • 29.10.2025 [10:47]

Kyrgyz parliamentary elections: Number of candidates reaches 531

  • 29.10.2025 [10:43]

When loyalty fades: Inside the secret uprisings against honey bee queens

  • 29.10.2025 [10:43]

Azerbaijan relocates families to Khidirli village in Aghdam district and to Hasanriz village in Aghdara district

  • 29.10.2025 [10:33]

Volleyball championship among servicemen kicks off

  • 29.10.2025 [10:26]

Tajik Speaker of Majlisi Namoyandagon arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 29.10.2025 [10:23]

President Ilham Aliyev posted on social media for Türkiye’s national holiday

  • 29.10.2025 [07:31]