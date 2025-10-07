Meeting of Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Organization of Turkic States kicks off in Gabala

Gabala, October 7, AZERTAC

On October 7, the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that, amid shaken confidence in international institutions, the dynamic cooperation within the OTS - built on brotherhood and mutual trust - is not only a source of pride but also a solid foundation for hope for the future.

“Today, we will hear proposals from member states on further strengthening our organization. On the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, the number of annual OTS Summit meetings has been increased to two, enabling flexible, in-depth, and comprehensive discussions on our cooperation potential,” Bayramov underlined.

“In the face of current global and regional security challenges, comprehensive political coordination and demonstration of solidarity are extremely vital,” he added. The minister noted that the OTS could play an even more significant role as a symbol of unity in the emerging international security architecture, and highlighted that Azerbaijan’s consistent efforts toward normalization with Armenia are aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region.

Bayramov further stressed that strengthening economic potential, mutual investments, and trade among member states is crucial for achieving meaningful and sustainable cooperation. Highlighting the geographical significance of OTS member states as natural transport, logistics, and transit lines bridging Europe and Asia, he added: “The organization has enormous potential in this regard. This line is also an integral part of the Middle Corridor. The announcement of the TRIPP route, which will provide unhindered movement between western Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan through the Zangezur corridor within the framework of the Washington Summit, represents a vital step in diversifying regional connections.”

The meeting continued with discussions among the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS.