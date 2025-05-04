Meeting of the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis held in Stockholm

Stockholm, May 4, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

A meeting of the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis took place in Stockholm, bringing together Azerbaijani diaspora members from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. The event gathered 150 guests, including Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs Elshad Aliyev and diplomats accredited in Sweden.

The event commenced with the National Anthem of Azerbaijan and a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs who gave their lives for the country’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Chairwoman of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Sweden, Irada Aliyeva Söderberg, highlighted that the Council, established in July 2020, now includes representatives of the third generation of the Azerbaijani diaspora. “As Azerbaijanis, we all strive to promote our country, nation, history, and culture in the places we live and work,” she noted, emphasizing the scale and consistency of diaspora-led cultural and commemorative events over recent years.

First Secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark Asgar Nagiyev underscored the Azerbaijani state’s commitment to diaspora engagement, cultural preservation, and international representation. He praised the Embassy’s support for diaspora activities, calling the meeting “an excellent opportunity to reinforce unity and define new directions for development.”

Deputy Chairman Elshad Aliyev informed participants about the State Committee’s recent initiatives, noting that nearly 800 diaspora-related projects and events had been carried out worldwide in 2024. He highlighted key programs such as "1+1", international forums, summer camps, and cultural events.

Following the official remarks, representatives of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in the region presented their achievements, including the operation of weekend schools across the four countries and efforts to convey accurate information to local media during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The meeting also featured elections, during which Ulviyya Najafova and Ayda Amir Hashemi were elected co-chairs of the Coordination Council.

In recognition of their contributions to diaspora activities, editor Alirza Ardabili, "Karabakh" association head Ulviyya Najafova, and native language teacher Sevinc Naimatova were awarded the “For Services in Diaspora Activities” medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan.