Meeting with participants held ahead of 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Week and 22nd "TransLogistica Caspian" exhibition

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

On April 22, a business breakfast was organized for participants of the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Week, the leading energy event in the region, and the 22nd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition, “TransLogistica Caspian.”

The event brought together about 70 representatives from 48 companies. It was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which supports Baku Energy Week, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), which acts as the main partner, and participating companies.

During the business breakfast, participants were provided with key information on important aspects to consider during the exhibition preparation process, as well as effective ways to maximize the networking and business opportunities offered by the exhibitions. The business breakfast was held in an interactive format, featuring a Q&A session.

Participants were provided with detailed information about the business program of the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Week and TransLogistica Caspian, as well as the anniversary events that will be held within the framework of the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Week.

The major energy event of the Caspian region, Baku Energy Week and TransLogistica Caspian, will take place from June 2–4 at the Baku Expo Center. The Baku Energy Forum, which is part of Baku Energy Week, will be held on June 3–4 at the Baku Congress Center.

Business breakfasts provide participants with valuable insights and practical recommendations to help them boost their sales at the exhibition, enhance the effectiveness of their participation, and make the most of networking and promotional opportunities. By applying the discussed methods and strategies, participants can reach their goals more efficiently and take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the exhibitions.