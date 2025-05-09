Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on the occasion of May 9 — Victory Day
Baku, May 9, AZERTAC
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media account on the occasion of May 9 — Victory Day, as well as the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism.
The post says:
"Dear veterans!
We are proud of your bravery, courage, and heroism!
Happy Great Victory Day!"
Mehriban Aliyeva
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
To His Holiness Pope Leo XIV
- [10:41]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 08.05.2025 [23:16]
Prevost, 'Latin Yankee', is first American pope
- 08.05.2025 [22:39]
Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces representatives hold meeting
- 08.05.2025 [20:42]
Azerbaijani wushu fighters bring home six European medals from Greece
- 08.05.2025 [19:13]
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 18 percent
- 08.05.2025 [18:26]
National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Tehran
- 08.05.2025 [18:06]
Passenger ropeway to be built in Heydar Aliyev Park in Balakan - ORDER
- 08.05.2025 [17:44]
Fed warns of stagflation while Trump signals a hard line in China talks
- 08.05.2025 [17:30]
Rome hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary
- 08.05.2025 [16:44]
Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs discuss Caspian Sea cooperation over phone
- 08.05.2025 [16:34]
Azerbaijani judokas ready for action at Gori Senior European Cup 2025
- 08.05.2025 [16:17]
Art museums could change thinking process – study
- 08.05.2025 [16:16]
National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Berlin
- 08.05.2025 [15:46]
Emine Erdogan visits Azerbaijani stand at International Islamic Arts Fair
- 08.05.2025 [15:38]
Black smoke from conclave again, no pope elected
- 08.05.2025 [15:07]
To the participants of the 28th Eurasian Economic Summit
- 08.05.2025 [15:06]
Kazakhstan and UAE to build wind farm in Zhambyl region
- 08.05.2025 [14:50]
Magnitude 3.4. quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Gusar district
- 08.05.2025 [14:40]
Azerbaijan House opens in Lebanon
- 08.05.2025 [14:40]
OTS Conference of High Courts adopts its statute
- 08.05.2025 [14:35]
Specialized face mask can detect kidney disease with just your breath
- 08.05.2025 [14:24]
Azerbaijan and Vietnam to establish Joint Business Council
- 08.05.2025 [13:55]
12 Indian drones shot down since last night: Pakistan
- 08.05.2025 [12:46]
Azerbaijan, Morocco explore prospects for cultural cooperation
- 08.05.2025 [12:36]
Azerbaijani and Vietnamese FMs discuss international security issues
- 08.05.2025 [12:07]
Azerbaijan showcases tourism opportunities in Israel
- 08.05.2025 [11:44]
General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam visits Alley of Martyrs
- 08.05.2025 [11:29]
Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore prospects for educational cooperation
- 08.05.2025 [11:20]
Azerbaijani oil price drops below $64
- 08.05.2025 [11:15]
MFA calls on Kyrgyz citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan
- 08.05.2025 [10:58]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 08.05.2025 [10:55]
Black smoke from Sistine chimney, no pope elected
- 08.05.2025 [10:53]
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles
- 08.05.2025 [10:43]
Georgia's premier elected head of ruling Georgian Dream party
- 08.05.2025 [10:27]
PSG eliminates Arsenal to book Champions League final spot
- 08.05.2025 [10:25]
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi PM
- 07.05.2025 [23:00]
® “PASHA Hackathon 5.0" successfully organized by PASHA Holding
- 07.05.2025 [20:22]
Temu, Shein see US sales drop in week after tariff price hikes
- 07.05.2025 [19:33]
Azerbaijani and Iraqi FMs explore regional issues
- 07.05.2025 [19:01]
Moroccan Princess visits educational complex No. 132-134
- 07.05.2025 [18:17]