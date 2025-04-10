Melikset Pashayan admits serving as Armenian soldier in Aghdam despite acknowledging Azerbaijani sovereignty
Baku, April 10, AZERTAC
At an ongoing trial in the Baku Military Court today, defendant Melikset Pashayan admitted to serving as a soldier in the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, despite knowing that the territory belongs to Azerbaijan.
In response to questions from state prosecutors, Pashayan openly stated, “Aghdam is a district of the Republic of Azerbaijan.” However, when asked what exactly he was protecting on Azerbaijani territory and from whom, he was unable to provide an answer.
Pashayan also acknowledged receiving a salary for his military service during the First and Second Karabakh Wars, as well as in the post-war period.
The trial is part of ongoing legal proceedings against Armenian citizens accused of a range of grave offenses stemming from Armenia’s military aggression. These include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, planning and conducting an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism and its financing, the violent seizure and retention of power, among numerous other charges.
The hearings will continue on April 11.
