Melikset Pashayan admits to illegally serving in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories
Baku, April 10, AZERTAC
During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on April 10, defendant Melikset Pashayan admitted to serving illegally in the military in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan while responding to questions from state prosecutors.
Pashayan, a member of the Armenian armed forces, disclosed that he had been assigned a Kalashnikov rifle and had stood at combat posts in several locations, including the villages of Sarijali, Gulluja, and other areas within the Aghdam district.
When questioned by state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, Pashayan acknowledged that “Aghdam is a region of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” but was unable to provide a clear explanation regarding what or whom he was protecting on Azerbaijani territory.
The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.
