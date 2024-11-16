Member of Austrian National Council: We should regularly benefit from our experiences at COP29

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

“If we fail to tackle the climate crisis, our children’s future will be ruined. If we take appropriate measures, make decisions, with all required laws being adopted, so we can achieve the triumph. There are huge differences between the Global North and the Global South, but this is our common future and we have a responsibility,” said Lukas Hammer, member of Austrian Parliament for the Green Party and chair of the Austrian Parliament Environmental Committee, as he addressed the Parliamentary Meeting organized as part of COP29 in Baku.

"We need to reinforce the accountability of our governments and demand from the governments to set more ambitious targets and ensure their implementation. We should take our experiences at COP29 as a basis and use them regularly in our activities," Lukas Hammer emphasized.

The member of Austrian National Council also touched upon the fight against disinformation.