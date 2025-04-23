Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Bećirović invited to 13th Global Baku Forum
Baku, April 23, AZERTAC
Rovshan Muradov, Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), and Asim Shahsuvarli, the member of the Center's secretariat met, with Denis Bećirović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
During the meeting, Denis Bećirović was informed about the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, particularly the outcomes of the 12th Global Baku Forum held in March.
The parties exchanged views on Azerbaijan's leading role in global climate issues within the framework of COP29 held in Baku in November last year, emphasizing the excellent organization of this event.
The meeting also highlighted the importance of the High-Level Meeting of NGIC to be organized in partnership with the "Friends of the Western Balkans" in the capital of Slovenia, Ljubljana, in reinforcing regional cooperation.
The Azerbaijani delegation invited Denis Bećirović to attend the 13th Global Baku Forum to be organized by NGIC in 2026.
