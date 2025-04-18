The Azerbaijan State News Agency

REGIONS

Members of diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan arrive in Shusha

Shusha, April 18, AZERTAC

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan arrived in Shusha after visiting Khankendi.

The diplomats will get acquainted with the city of Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh and a symbol of the history and culture of Azerbaijan. They will also view the ongoing restoration and construction work here.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Members of diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan visit Khankendi
  • 18.04.2025 [16:40]

Members of diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan visit Khankendi

Special Representative: The changes in the liberated territories are not just construction – they are the restoration of justice, history, and culture
  • 18.04.2025 [13:08]

Special Representative: The changes in the liberated territories are not just construction – they are the restoration of justice, history, and culture

Hikmet Hajiyev: Individuals accused of war crimes are undergoing transparent and open judicial proceedings
  • 18.04.2025 [11:25]

Hikmet Hajiyev: Individuals accused of war crimes are undergoing transparent and open judicial proceedings

Construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband road 93 percent complete
  • 15.04.2025 [12:45]

Construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband road 93 percent complete

Garabagh University hosts conference on "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Sovereign Azerbaijan"
  • 14.04.2025 [15:51]

Garabagh University hosts conference on "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Sovereign Azerbaijan"

Turkish delegation from Kayseri visits Shusha
  • 13.04.2025 [14:28]

Turkish delegation from Kayseri visits Shusha

Another 20 families relocated to Hasanriz village of Aghdara district get house keys VIDEO
  • 11.04.2025 [15:45]

Another 20 families relocated to Hasanriz village of Aghdara district get house keys VIDEO

Azerbaijan relocates 72 more residents to Hasanriz village in Aghdara district
  • 11.04.2025 [13:41]

Azerbaijan relocates 72 more residents to Hasanriz village in Aghdara district

Two-day international conference themed “The Future Model of Nurse and Physician Education in Garabagh” gets underway at Garabagh University
  • 11.04.2025 [11:23]

Two-day international conference themed “The Future Model of Nurse and Physician Education in Garabagh” gets underway at Garabagh University

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends IPA CIS Council Meeting and 58th Plenary session

  • [17:11]

US strikes on Yemen oil terminal kill at least 58, Houthis say

  • [17:04]

EU invests €86m to boost water resilience and climate action

  • [16:53]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan’s Christian Community on Easter

  • [16:46]

Members of diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan visit Khankendi

  • [16:40]

To the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan

  • [16:26]

New edition of Arabic version of IRS magazine published

  • [16:11]

Victim recalls defendant Madat Babayan: He booted me and called me a ‘Turk’

  • [15:51]

Members of diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan arrive in Shusha

  • [15:49]

Second Life exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • [15:39]

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to lead high-level delegation to Kabul

  • [15:32]

SCO Secretary General kicks off Pakistan visit

  • [15:19]

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed ongoing projects at Sea Breeze Resort

  • [15:17]

Finnair aircraft makes emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

  • [15:12]

Nizami’s "Khamsa" in the creation of Gara Garayev

  • [15:05]

Florida State gunman used deputy mom’s former service weapon to kill 2 and wound 6, authorities say

  • [14:59]

Global EV adoption fails to cut CO2

  • [14:36]

Defense Ministry hosts meeting with representatives of government authorities and NGOs

  • [13:58]

South Korean army holds nighttime firing drills in border county of Goseong

  • [13:50]

To Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye

  • [13:26]

Special Representative: The changes in the liberated territories are not just construction – they are the restoration of justice, history, and culture

  • [13:08]

Red Devils complete miraculous comeback in final minutes of extra time to reach Europa League semi-finals

  • [13:05]

Baku hosts first meeting of Azerbaijan-Slovenia Joint Working Group on Economic Cooperation

  • [12:51]

US, Ukraine sign memorandum on minerals deal: Ukrainian minister

  • [12:38]

WHO Member States conclude negotiations and make significant progress on draft pandemic agreement

  • [12:26]

Kazakh delegation visits Commando and Special Forces military units

  • [11:56]

Hikmet Hajiyev: Individuals accused of war crimes are undergoing transparent and open judicial proceedings

  • [11:25]

Mongolia reports 44 cases of human tick-borne diseases

  • [11:22]

Assistant to Azerbaijani President shares a post on diplomatic corps’ trip to Khankendi and Shusha

  • [11:12]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $69

  • [10:57]

Japan enacts emergency animal shooting law amid surge in bear attacks

  • [10:56]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:50]
Victim: Masterminds and leaders of the Khojaly genocide were regularly represented in the political and military leadership of Armenia – TRIAL VIDEO

Victim: Masterminds and leaders of the Khojaly genocide were regularly represented in the political and military leadership of Armenia – TRIAL VIDEO

Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ delegation visits Ankara

  • 17.04.2025 [21:01]

Azerbaijan’s National Defense University delegation visits Bulgaria

  • 17.04.2025 [20:55]

Azerbaijani and Belarusian military education specialists hold working meeting

  • 17.04.2025 [20:55]

Expert meeting between Azerbaijani and Italian Air Forces’ representatives held

  • 17.04.2025 [20:46]

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Slovenia business forum

  • 17.04.2025 [20:44]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova attends IPA CIS Council Meeting

  • 17.04.2025 [20:35]

Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Palestinian ambassador

  • 17.04.2025 [20:23]

Sahiba Gafarova: Reciprocal visits at parliamentary level take place on a regular basis

  • 17.04.2025 [20:13]

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull joint projects

  • 17.04.2025 [19:31]

Azerbaijan and China forge stronger economic ties with 13 signed agreements

  • 17.04.2025 [19:23]

Tbilisi hosts Trilateral meeting of representatives of Georgian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian Foreign Ministries

  • 17.04.2025 [19:00]

EU authorizes Eisai-Biogen's drug for early Alzheimer's treatment

  • 17.04.2025 [18:24]

® “Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2025” held with support of Azercell has reached the final round

  • 17.04.2025 [18:17]

Slovenian Minister: Azerbaijan is dynamically developing state in region

  • 17.04.2025 [18:16]

Maka Botchorishvili: Trilateral cooperation between Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia is very much needed

  • 17.04.2025 [18:11]

First Cultural Forum of Islamic World wraps up in Shusha

  • 17.04.2025 [17:34]

Moldova schedules parliamentary elections for September 28 — decree

  • 17.04.2025 [17:32]

Slovenian Deputy PM visits Alley of Martyrs and monument to Mehdi Huseynzade

  • 17.04.2025 [17:14]

Azerbaijani, Slovenian FMs explore prospects for cooperation

  • 17.04.2025 [17:05]

Jeyhun Bayramov: We invite Slovenian companies to join ongoing reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur

  • 17.04.2025 [16:53]

Virgil van Dijk signs new Liverpool FC contract

  • 17.04.2025 [16:50]

Shusha hosts closing ceremony of “Shusha - the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024”

  • 17.04.2025 [16:22]

EU Enlargement Commissioner visits Sofia

  • 17.04.2025 [16:10]

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov: Restoring communication between Azerbaijan’s Western region and Nakhchivan is of great importance to us

  • 17.04.2025 [16:04]

Arkadi Ghukasyan’s confession: Azerbaijanis were forced to leave Khankendi

  • 17.04.2025 [15:53]

China puts brakes on chaos in smart driving sector

  • 17.04.2025 [15:43]

Slovenian FM: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will bring numerous benefits to the region

  • 17.04.2025 [15:31]

Azerbaijan, Slovenia ink MoU on cooperation

  • 17.04.2025 [15:16]

South Korea tests new radar technology that can detect drones kilometers away

  • 17.04.2025 [15:09]

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan advocates dialogue and discussion of issues with Armenia

  • 17.04.2025 [15:04]

Slovenian FM: We are keen on further collaborating with Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining

  • 17.04.2025 [15:01]

® “Unibank” Karbon Mühasibatlığı üzrə Maliyyə Tərəfdaşlığına (PCAF) qoşulub

  • 17.04.2025 [15:00]

Some 1mln Kazakhstanis to harness AI in 5 years

  • 17.04.2025 [14:59]

Strongest hints yet of biological activity outside the solar system

  • 17.04.2025 [14:57]

Slovenian Minister: There is great potential for enhancing trade cooperation with Azerbaijan

  • 17.04.2025 [14:54]

FM Bayramov: Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur offer opportunities for cooperation for Slovenian companies

  • 17.04.2025 [14:45]

Azerbaijan and Slovenia place special importance on climate matters, says Slovenian diplomat

  • 17.04.2025 [14:23]

Jeyhun Bayramov: We view our relationship with Slovenia based on principles of mutual respect

  • 17.04.2025 [14:14]
President Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of Slovenia VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of Slovenia VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of China to Azerbaijan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of China to Azerbaijan VIDEO

Emin Huseynov: “The construction of the second residential quarter in Aghdam city is underway”

  • 17.04.2025 [13:41]

Beijing hosts China-Azerbaijan Industry and Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference

  • 17.04.2025 [13:36]

Director of Islamic World Heritage Center: “Active involvement of local communities is key to ensure successful restoration projects”

  • 17.04.2025 [13:09]

Man Utd's Europa League hopes hang by thread as Lyon smell blood

  • 17.04.2025 [13:09]

Director of Regional Office: ICESCO will continue to support efforts in promoting culture and bringing people together

  • 17.04.2025 [13:07]

Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry, Russia’s Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre & Cartography explore exchange of information

  • 17.04.2025 [13:06]

Belarusians to be able to get free visas to Oman upon arrival

  • 17.04.2025 [13:05]

Azerbaijan has experienced first-hand devastating impact of armed conflict on its cultural heritage, says Deputy Culture Minister

  • 17.04.2025 [12:55]

Industry groups in Oman, Netherlands, Germany strike green hydrogen deal

  • 17.04.2025 [11:57]

Romanian minister: I can't even imagine energy map of Europe without Southern Gas Corridor – INTERVIEW

  • 17.04.2025 [11:50]

Foreign Office Consultation between Pakistan and Bangladesh begins in Dhaka

  • 17.04.2025 [11:37]

Belgium to provide EUR 150M in technical assistance to Ukraine for critical infrastructure recovery

  • 17.04.2025 [11:37]

AZAL increases flight frequencies on several routes in May

  • 17.04.2025 [11:24]

Researchers identify new blood group after 50 year mystery

  • 17.04.2025 [11:21]

Partnerships, increased climate investment crucial for sustainable transition, says UN deputy chief

  • 17.04.2025 [11:15]

First Cultural Forum of Islamic World commences in Shusha

  • 17.04.2025 [11:07]

Extreme marine heatwaves tripled over past 80 years: study

  • 17.04.2025 [11:00]

Dyeing for royalty: Ancient tools reveal economic power behind Biblical Israel

  • 17.04.2025 [10:55]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • 17.04.2025 [10:54]

Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group holds meeting on Strategic Stability in Islamabad

  • 17.04.2025 [10:49]

Azerbaijan, Iran hold another round of consular consultations

  • 17.04.2025 [10:49]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

  • 17.04.2025 [10:43]

Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on working visit to Russia

  • 17.04.2025 [10:26]

Worsening heat could trigger mental health crisis in coming decades

  • 17.04.2025 [10:07]

Arsenal stays calm to reach Champions League semis after beating Real Madrid

  • 17.04.2025 [09:57]

Baku hosts 10th meeting of Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation

  • 16.04.2025 [21:05]

President of Georgia concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 16.04.2025 [20:09]