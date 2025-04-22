Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center issue statement on passing of Pope Francis

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center have issued a statement on the passing of Pope Francis.

AZERTAC presents the statement:

“It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Pope Francis, a leader whose commitment to peace, compassion, and dialogue has left an indelible mark on our world. His tireless advocacy for the marginalized and his profound dedication to interfaith dialogue have inspired millions and fostered a spirit of understanding among diverse cultures.

Pope Francis was a champion of the values that resonate deeply with the mission of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center—promoting harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect among different civilizations. His engagement with our organization in 2019 highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy and the need for collaborative efforts to address global challenges, including climate change and social injustice.

As we reflect on his legacy, we are reminded of the vital role that dialogue plays in bridging divides and creating a more peaceful world. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic community and all who were touched by his message of love and solidarity.

In honor of Pope Francis, we reaffirm our commitment to continuing his vision of a world united in understanding and compassion, fostering connections that honor the rich tapestry of humanity.

May his soul rest in peace.”