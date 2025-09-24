Members of Working Group on Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Clearance kick off visit to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions

Jabrayil, September 24, AZERTAC

Members of Working Group on Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Clearance, operating under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories began their visit to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

The visit involves representatives of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) along with officials of other state institutions represented in the Working Group.

As part of the visit, members of the Working Group will familiarize themselves with mine clearance operations conducted by ANAMA in Horadiz village of the Fuzuli district and monitor the process of neutralizing detected mines. Additionally, they are scheduled to receive a briefing and become acquainted with humanitarian demining activities carried out by a local company in Horovlu village of the Jabrayil district.