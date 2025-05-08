Memorial Room honoring Vietnam’s first President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated at ASOIU

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

A Memorial Room dedicated to the 135th anniversary of the birth of Vietnam’s prominent political figure and first President, Ho Chi Minh, was inaugurated on May 8 at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU). The ceremony also emphasized the long-standing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

Organized as a symbol of the historic friendship and energy collaboration between the two countries, the event was attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Rector of ASOIU Associate Professor Rufat Azizov, Director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education Ulkar Sattarova, SOCAR Vice President Kanan Najafov, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Energy Zaur Mammadov, as well as other government officials, representatives from academic and educational institutions of both countries, teaching staff, and students.

To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Petrovietnam Le Manh Hung delivered speeches highlighting the historical foundations of Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations and joint energy sector projects. They also reflected on Ho Chi Minh’s political legacy, particularly his contributions to promoting solidarity and friendship among nations.

Following the speeches, the Memorial Room was officially opened. The exhibition features a collection of materials chronicling Ho Chi Minh’s life and activities, along with historical documents showcasing Azerbaijan-Vietnam cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

Attendees toured the room and posed for a group photo to commemorate the occasion. The event was highlighted as a meaningful step toward further strengthening bilateral ties.