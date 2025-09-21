Mercedes' George Russell: I am happy with the results in Baku race

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

"Congrats to Carlos and Williams - amazing result for them. For us. we're happy to be back on the podium. It's been a bit of a rough weekend for me personally but the car was great, so happy with that,” said Mercedes' George Russell who secured a strong second-place at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025.

According to BBC, Russell also shared his impressions on how glad he was when he saw the chequered flag. “Fortunately, I felt much better than I did on Friday and Saturday. Looking forward to a bit of rest now and happy with the results, and for us as a team, trying to beat Ferrari in the constructors' [championship], it was a good step towards that," he added.