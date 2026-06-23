Messi and Mbappé send Argentina and France into World Cup knockout stage

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Defending champions Argentina and France secured their places in the round of 32 on the twelfth day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In Group J, Argentina beat Austria 2-0 with Lionel Messi scoring twice, including a stoppage-time goal. The brace took his all-time World Cup record to 18 goals, surpassing Miroslav Klose.

In Group I, France cruised past Iraq 3-0 with a Kylian Mbappé brace and a goal from Ousmane Dembélé. Norway also qualified after a thrilling 3-2 win over Senegal, thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland.

Argentina top Group J with six points, while France and Norway have both secured qualification from Group I with maximum points.

Other results saw Spain defeat Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Egypt claim their first-ever World Cup win, beating New Zealand 3-1.