Messi sets World Cup scoring record with 18th tournament goal

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Lionel Messi became the outright leading scorer in World Cup history with his 18th tournament goal after scoring twice in reigning champions Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Austria on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Messi opened the scoring in the 38th minute after missing an early penalty, with his left-footed attempt in the 9th minute narrowly going wide of the right post.

The Argentina captain sealed the win deep into stoppage time, scoring again in the 90+5th minute to extend his all-time World Cup tally to 18 goals.

The brace also extended Messi’s scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches, equaling the record previously achieved by France’s Just Fontaine and Brazil’s Jairzinho.

Messi had earlier matched Germany’s Miroslav Klose on 16 goals after a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina’s 3-0 Group J win last week.

Monday’s match also marked Messi’s FIFA-record 28th World Cup appearance and his sixth tournament overall.