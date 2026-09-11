Mexican ambassador: Azerbaijan and Mexico have expanded political dialogue and institutional contacts

Shusha, September 11, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan and Mexico are expanding their political dialogue, strengthening institutional contacts, and demonstrating mutual interest in new opportunities for cooperation,” said Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan, in her speech at an official reception in Shusha marking Mexico’s Independence Day.

The ambassador noted that political dialogue and institutional contacts between the two countries have expanded recently, adding that visits by Azerbaijani delegations to Mexico have given new impetus to bilateral relations.