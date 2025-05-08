The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

MFA calls on Kyrgyz citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan

MFA calls on Kyrgyz citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

Due to the escalation of the situation and reports of military actions in the border areas between Pakistan and India, including missile strikes, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic strongly recommends its citizens to refrain from traveling to these countries until the situation normalizes, according to Kabar.

The Foreign Ministry recommendsthe Kyrgyz citizens who are in Pakistan or India to exercise extreme caution and strictly follow the instructions of local authorities.

According to information from the aviation authorities of Pakistan, Islamabad International Airport is temporarily closed to all flights. The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan stated that air traffic will be resumed after the situation stabilizes.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Turkey, Britain to hold free trade agreement modernisation talks by end-July, trade minister says
  • 08.05.2025 [11:54]

Turkey, Britain to hold free trade agreement modernisation talks by end-July, trade minister says

Union of Bulgarian medical specialists prepares protest demanding better working conditions and pay
  • 08.05.2025 [11:26]

Union of Bulgarian medical specialists prepares protest demanding better working conditions and pay

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
  • 08.05.2025 [11:12]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Israel and Greece deepen defense ties with autonomous submarine collaboration
  • 08.05.2025 [11:03]

Israel and Greece deepen defense ties with autonomous submarine collaboration

Black smoke from Sistine chimney, no pope elected
  • 08.05.2025 [10:53]

Black smoke from Sistine chimney, no pope elected

N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles
  • 08.05.2025 [10:43]

N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles

Georgia's premier elected head of ruling Georgian Dream party
  • 08.05.2025 [10:27]

Georgia's premier elected head of ruling Georgian Dream party

Temu, Shein see US sales drop in week after tariff price hikes
  • 07.05.2025 [19:33]

Temu, Shein see US sales drop in week after tariff price hikes

Xi leaves for state visit to Russia, Great Patriotic War victory celebrations in Moscow
  • 07.05.2025 [17:19]

Xi leaves for state visit to Russia, Great Patriotic War victory celebrations in Moscow

® Kapital Bank announced acceptance of applications for bonds worth 30 million AZN

  • [12:15]

Azerbaijani and Vietnamese FMs discuss international security issues

  • [12:07]

Spouse of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam visits Icherisheher

  • [12:07]

Turkey, Britain to hold free trade agreement modernisation talks by end-July, trade minister says

  • [11:54]

Azerbaijan showcases tourism opportunities in Israel

  • [11:44]

General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam visits Alley of Martyrs

  • [11:29]

Union of Bulgarian medical specialists prepares protest demanding better working conditions and pay

  • [11:26]

Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore prospects for educational cooperation

  • [11:20]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $64

  • [11:15]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

  • [11:12]

Israel and Greece deepen defense ties with autonomous submarine collaboration

  • [11:03]

MFA calls on Kyrgyz citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan

  • [10:58]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:55]

Black smoke from Sistine chimney, no pope elected

  • [10:53]

N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles

  • [10:43]

Georgia's premier elected head of ruling Georgian Dream party

  • [10:27]

PSG eliminates Arsenal to book Champions League final spot

  • [10:25]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

  • 07.05.2025 [23:22]

Imperial College London hosts event dealing with Post-COP29 reflections: sustainability in a changing world

  • 07.05.2025 [23:18]

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi PM

  • 07.05.2025 [23:00]

Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives briefed on Azerbaijan’s demining and peace efforts

  • 07.05.2025 [22:54]

Mukhtar Babayev: 2025 should be a turning point for advancing climate change adaptation and submitting national adaptation plans

  • 07.05.2025 [22:53]
President Ilham Aliyev hosted state banquet in honor of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev hosted state banquet in honor of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam proposed five issues for the implementation of the provisions of the Joint Declaration

  • 07.05.2025 [20:55]

To Lam: Joint Statement opens new chapter in the history of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations

  • 07.05.2025 [20:52]
Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam made press statements VIDEO

Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam made press statements VIDEO

Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam viewed exhibition of Vietnamese paintings VIDEO

Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam viewed exhibition of Vietnamese paintings VIDEO

® “PASHA Hackathon 5.0" successfully organized by PASHA Holding

  • 07.05.2025 [20:22]
Azerbaijan, Vietnam exchanged signed documents VIDEO

Azerbaijan, Vietnam exchanged signed documents VIDEO

Temu, Shein see US sales drop in week after tariff price hikes

  • 07.05.2025 [19:33]

Azerbaijani and Iraqi FMs explore regional issues

  • 07.05.2025 [19:01]

President: There are great prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in the defense industry

  • 07.05.2025 [18:58]
Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with spouse of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with spouse of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Vietnam share interest in strengthening the Non-Aligned Movement as a more robust institution

  • 07.05.2025 [18:44]

President: There is strong potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in various fields

  • 07.05.2025 [18:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: This visit is of great importance for the development of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations

  • 07.05.2025 [18:29]

Moroccan Princess visits educational complex No. 132-134

  • 07.05.2025 [18:17]
President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

Iraqi President briefed on reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

  • 07.05.2025 [17:54]

Xi leaves for state visit to Russia, Great Patriotic War victory celebrations in Moscow

  • 07.05.2025 [17:19]
President Ilham Aliyev held limited format meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev held limited format meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

Official welcome ceremony was held for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Socialist Republic of Vietnam VIDEO

Official welcome ceremony was held for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Socialist Republic of Vietnam VIDEO

Hungarian Defence Forces’ Chief of General Staff visits military facilities

  • 07.05.2025 [16:27]

General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit

  • 07.05.2025 [16:24]

Jeju Island: a hidden gem of tranquility and eco-friendly charm with melancholic history

  • 07.05.2025 [16:15]

Galmed shows promising results in cancer study with new drug combination

  • 07.05.2025 [16:01]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign agreement on establishment of 10 laboratories

  • 07.05.2025 [15:50]

® Baku Marathon 2025 held in exclusive partnership with Azercell

  • 07.05.2025 [15:45]

Cardinals take part in pre-Conclave Mass

  • 07.05.2025 [15:36]

Okra, fenugreek extracts remove most microplastics from water

  • 07.05.2025 [15:22]

® Azercell and ADA University Foundation host “TechFront” Academy-Industry Forum

  • 07.05.2025 [15:02]

İstanbulda 28-ci Avrasiya İqtisadi Zirvəsi işə başlayıb

  • 07.05.2025 [14:47]

Pakistan reserves the right to respond in self-defence to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives: National Security Committee

  • 07.05.2025 [14:17]

Khankendi hosts scientific-practical conference on "Heydar Aliyev's legacy: Azerbaijan's Constitution and restoration of its sovereignty"

  • 07.05.2025 [14:06]

Azerbaijani grand master to compete in 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships in London

  • 07.05.2025 [13:48]

Baku hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary

  • 07.05.2025 [13:29]

Uzbekistan, South Korea launch joint projects

  • 07.05.2025 [13:16]

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires to Foreign Ministry

  • 07.05.2025 [13:13]

May 7 marks International Day of Planetariums

  • 07.05.2025 [13:04]

Panathinaikos downs Efes in Game 5, 75-67, to reach Final Four

  • 07.05.2025 [13:01]

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng to meet with US Treasury Secretary in Switzerland: Foreign Ministry

  • 07.05.2025 [12:38]

Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium

  • 07.05.2025 [12:33]

Over 200 flights cancelled; 18 airports temporarily closed for operations

  • 07.05.2025 [12:14]

Trump says US to stop attacking Houthis in Yemen as group has 'capitulated'

  • 07.05.2025 [12:12]

Mutation linked to thriving with little rest

  • 07.05.2025 [12:07]

Closing ceremony of Baku Open 2025 International Chess Festival held

  • 07.05.2025 [11:55]

Canada ‘not for sale’: Canada Prime Minister Carney tells Trump

  • 07.05.2025 [11:41]

Baku marks Defender of Fatherland Day of Kazakhstan

  • 07.05.2025 [11:30]

NSC meeting starts to discuss post-Indian strikes situation

  • 07.05.2025 [11:28]

Human Development progress slows to a 35-year low according to UN Development Programme report

  • 07.05.2025 [11:20]

Breakthrough discovery uses gut bacteria and AI to diagnose a chronic pain syndrome

  • 07.05.2025 [11:19]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry condemns military attacks against Pakistan

  • 07.05.2025 [11:16]

Indian aggression martyrs 26 innocent civilians; Pakistan downs 5 Indian jets including 3 Rafales

  • 07.05.2025 [11:05]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • 07.05.2025 [10:54]

US meal deliverer DoorDash to buy UK's Deliveroo in $3.9 billion deal

  • 07.05.2025 [10:54]

Arsenal face Champions League deja vu in Paris with uphill task vs PSG

  • 07.05.2025 [10:42]

Azerbaijani oil nears $65 per barrel

  • 07.05.2025 [10:38]

Turkish Foreign Minister talks with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister to express solidarity against Indian unprovoked aggression

  • 07.05.2025 [10:34]

Eight martyred and thirty-five injured in Indian strikes inside Pakistan

  • 07.05.2025 [10:33]

Ancient poems tell the story of charismatic river porpoise's decline over the past 1,400 years

  • 07.05.2025 [10:14]

Davide Frattesi's winner decides Champions League semi-final thriller as Inter book final spot

  • 07.05.2025 [10:04]

Azerbaijani FM heads to Iraq for official visit

  • 07.05.2025 [10:01]

Operation Sindoor: India attacked six cities in Pakistan

  • 07.05.2025 [08:42]

Prime Minister of Belarus concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 06.05.2025 [22:44]

Azerbaijani and Turkish National Defense Universities hold high-level dialogue event

  • 06.05.2025 [20:56]

Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation within international organizations

  • 06.05.2025 [20:53]

Meeting held with media leaders at Media Development Agency

  • 06.05.2025 [20:32]

Japan Tobacco International explores social investment opportunities in Azerbaijan

  • 06.05.2025 [20:15]

Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo

  • 06.05.2025 [20:08]
Victims testify in trial of Ruben Vardanyan VIDEO

Victims testify in trial of Ruben Vardanyan VIDEO

Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU

  • 06.05.2025 [19:31]

Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku

  • 06.05.2025 [19:28]

Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation

  • 06.05.2025 [19:21]

Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President

  • 06.05.2025 [19:11]

Media representatives of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan explore prospects for cooperation

  • 06.05.2025 [19:03]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Vietnam have every opportunity to further develop cooperation potential

  • 06.05.2025 [18:55]

President: Cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam continue to develop and strengthen through various initiatives and projects

  • 06.05.2025 [18:49]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of economic and trade ties with Vietnam

  • 06.05.2025 [18:45]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency

  • 06.05.2025 [18:41]

Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating

  • 06.05.2025 [18:21]