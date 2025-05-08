MFA calls on Kyrgyz citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

Due to the escalation of the situation and reports of military actions in the border areas between Pakistan and India, including missile strikes, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic strongly recommends its citizens to refrain from traveling to these countries until the situation normalizes, according to Kabar.

The Foreign Ministry recommendsthe Kyrgyz citizens who are in Pakistan or India to exercise extreme caution and strictly follow the instructions of local authorities.

According to information from the aviation authorities of Pakistan, Islamabad International Airport is temporarily closed to all flights. The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan stated that air traffic will be resumed after the situation stabilizes.