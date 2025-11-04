Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan is currently continuing its efforts aimed at diversifying the national economy

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan is currently continuing its efforts aimed at diversifying the national economy, and the impact of these activities on economic growth will become more tangible after a certain period of time, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship held on November 4.

The minister noted that in this regard, the full operation of the Middle Corridor will be one of the crucial and permanent factors in speeding up economic growth for the medium and long term.