Mikayil Jabbarov: Islamic Development Bank has made significant contributions to Azerbaijan’s economic development

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

“Since the early years of Azerbaijan’s independence, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has supported the country and made significant contributions to its economic development,” said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov during a dialogue session held as part of the 51st Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group.

He noted that the quality and prospects of Azerbaijan–IsDB partnership are closely linked to President Ilham Aliyev’s strategic approach to cooperation, emphasizing that this partnership has played an important role in the country’s dynamic development and transformation.

Mikayil Jabbarov stated that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank is entering a new stage, with plans to expand joint activities, particularly in the area of private sector development.