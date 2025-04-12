Mikhail Gusman: Participation of President Ilham Aliyev increases significance of 2025 Antalya Diplomatic Forum

Antalya, April 12, AZERTAC

“When we look at the 4th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025), being held in Türkiye, we see that the event is improving year by year, addressing nearly every major development on the global agenda. This year marks President Ilham Aliyev’s first participation in the forum, which is gratifying and further increases the importance of the event,” said Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director General of Russia's TASS news agency, in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to him, it is encouraging to witness dozens of state and government officials from around the world — including ministers and diplomats — taking part in the event to help mend the “fragmented” world. He emphasized that the forum brings pressing global issues to the table, which highlights the significance of the gathering.

Gusman also commented on the upcoming panel discussion titled “Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Cooperation in the South Caucasus,” featuring the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia. He noted that such meetings play an important role in fostering peace and stability in the region.