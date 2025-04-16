Mikheil Kavelashvili: Georgia has always been a strong supporter of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

"Georgia and Azerbaijan firmly support each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for that, I would like to once again express my gratitude to Mr. President," said President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili during a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Mikheil Kavelashvili underscored that Georgia has consistently been a strong supporter of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.