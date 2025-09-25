Mikheil Kavelashvili: We support Donald Trump’s peace initiative between Armenia and Azerbaijan
New York, September 25, AZERTAC
“We support U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace initiative between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” said Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili in his speech at the UN General Assembly.
He underlined that Georgia has always supported efforts aimed at establishing lasting and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, as well as fostering trust and cooperation among neighboring countries.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Freiberga: The General Assembly must remain a decisive body within the UN
- 24.09.2025 [21:32]
International Statistical Forum kicks off in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [20:52]