Militaries served in former occupied territories were sent for training abroad by Armenia, Manukyan confirms

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on April 4, defendant Davit Manukyan, a former officer and Major General of the Armenian Armed Forces, confirmed that Armenian servicemen deployed in the former occupied territories of Azerbaijan were sent for training abroad by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

According to Manukyan, several officers serving in the former occupied territories were sent to Russia’s Frunze Military Academy, as well as to institutions in the United States, Germany, and Greece. He added that while attending these courses abroad, their salaries continued to be paid by the Armenian defense ministry.

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war—along with terrorism, financing terrorism, violent seizure of power, and other serious offenses, is ongoing.