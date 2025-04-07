Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosts events as part of NATO program

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

The Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University is hosting training on “Teachers Development Training” and seminar on “English-Language Marine Communication” as part of the NATO Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The events with the participation of the teachers and officers of the National Defense University and its subordinate special educational institutions cover the third phase of the “Assessment in Active Learning” module.

The objective of the events is to enhance participants' pedagogical skills, refine teaching methods, further improve the quality of education and align it with international standards.

The events held within the NATO program will last until April 11.