Milli Majlis adopts appeal to Azerbaijani President on scheduling of early parliamentary elections

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

Milli Majlis adopted Friday an appeal to the Azerbaijani President regarding the scheduling of the early parliamentary elections during an extraordinary session of the parliament chaired by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

A total of 13 issues were placed on the agenda of the session. The parliamentary session first focused on the appeal to the Azerbaijani President regarding the scheduling of the snap parliamentary elections.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that the latest early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held in February of 2020. Sahiba Gafarova said that the New Azerbaijan Party members proposed appealing to the President of Azerbaijan regarding the holding of an early election.

Subsequently, a commission was formed to prepare an appeal. Adil Aliyev was elected as chair of the commission, with Siyavush Novruzov, Fazil Aghamali, Elshan Musayev, Tahir Rzayev, Eldar Guliyev, and Nigar Arpadarai elected as commission members.

Deputy Speaker of Milli Majlis Fazail Ibrahimli, MPs Fazil Mustafa, Zahid Oruj, Tahir Mirkishili, Musa Guliyev, Ahliman Amiraslanov, Eldar Ibrahimov, Soltan Mammadov, Fatma Yildirim, and Jala Aliyeva addressed the session regarding the matter.

MP Tahir Rzayev read out the draft decision of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on appealing to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on scheduling of early parliamentary elections in the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The draft appeal was put to vote and adopted.