Milli Majlis adopts draft law on establishment of Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has adopted a law on the establishment of the country’s embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The draft law “On the establishment of an Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Bahrain (Manama City)” was debated at the plenary session of the Parliament.

The draft law was submitted by Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations of the Milli Majlis.

He noted that deepening relations with the Arab world was one of the priority areas of Azerbaijan's foreign policy. “In this regard, the Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the Gulf countries that has established relations with Azerbaijan at a high level. The opening of the embassy will elevate relations between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Bahrain to a completely new level,” the chairman of the committee underlined.

The draft law then was put to a vote and adopted.