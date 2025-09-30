Milli Majlis adopts draft law on establishment of Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain
Baku, September 30, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has adopted a law on the establishment of the country’s embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The draft law “On the establishment of an Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Bahrain (Manama City)” was debated at the plenary session of the Parliament.
The draft law was submitted by Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations of the Milli Majlis.
He noted that deepening relations with the Arab world was one of the priority areas of Azerbaijan's foreign policy. “In this regard, the Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the Gulf countries that has established relations with Azerbaijan at a high level. The opening of the embassy will elevate relations between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Bahrain to a completely new level,” the chairman of the committee underlined.
The draft law then was put to a vote and adopted.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan’s sambo team concludes 3rd CIS Games with eight medals
- 29.09.2025 [21:39]
® Bakcell showcases cutting-edge innovations at INMerge summit
- 29.09.2025 [21:16]
Representatives of leading Uzbek media outlets visit AZERTAC
- 29.09.2025 [20:24]
3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijani sambo wrestler triumphs to win gold medal
- 29.09.2025 [19:15]
Azerbaijani, Kazakh FMs hold phone talk
- 29.09.2025 [18:47]
Joint command-staff exercise Maharat-2025 wraps up
- 29.09.2025 [18:44]
Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency hosts meeting with Uzbek delegation
- 29.09.2025 [18:05]
Azerbaijan claims first gold medal at 3rd CIS Games
- 29.09.2025 [17:55]
Azerbaijani female shooter claims silver at 3rd CIS Games
- 29.09.2025 [17:46]
Azerbaijan`s Gabala to host 12th OTS Summit of Heads of State
- 29.09.2025 [17:41]
Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister delivers speech at UNESCO Conference
- 29.09.2025 [17:34]
CLC contributes to Azerbaijan Chapter of Chambers Employment 2025 Guide
- 29.09.2025 [17:12]
Ganja hosts meeting of CIS Council for Physical Culture and Sports
- 29.09.2025 [17:10]
Kazakhstan increases grain supply to Azerbaijan
- 29.09.2025 [16:49]
Uzbek delegation visits Victory Monument in Baku
- 29.09.2025 [15:29]
Azerbaijan participates in 2nd International Tea Festival in Brussels
- 29.09.2025 [15:22]
Azerbaijani swimmer shines at CIS Games, securing 2nd spot
- 29.09.2025 [14:49]
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister visits Minsk
- 29.09.2025 [14:46]
ANAMA: 135 mines and 1,661 UXOs neutralized in one week
- 29.09.2025 [14:20]
Azerbaijan’s table tennis team concludes 3rd CIS Games with nine medals
- 29.09.2025 [13:56]
Azerbaijani table tennis player wins CIS Games silver
- 29.09.2025 [13:20]