Milli Majlis meeting highlights role of Azerbaijan-Tajikistan cooperation in addressing climate change

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met on Saturday with a delegation led by Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, Chairman of the Assembly of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan, who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the Parliamentary Meeting held as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the importance of global cooperation in addressing the climate-related challenges facing the world, as well as exchanged views on the efforts undertaken by Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in this regard. The parties stressed the important role of parliaments in this area.

Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda congratulated Azerbaijan on the high-level organization of the COP29, noting the significance of the climate summit and the Parliamentary Meeting.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that reciprocal visits and meetings of the heads of state play a pivotal role in solidifying relations between the two countries and peoples.

The sides also underscored the significant role of inter-parliamentary ties in strengthening interstate relations.