Minister: Agreement was reached at COP29 to raise climate finance commitments to $170 billion at COP29

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Minister for International Development of Norway, who is here to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Norway, country's COP29 Presidency, as well as the regional situation.

Sharing details on Azerbaijan`s COP29 Presidency and the negotiation process, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the importance of COP29 in terms of discussing the issues on the agenda.

He noted that consensus has been reached on Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement and on raising annual climate finance commitments by multilateral financial institutions from $75 billion to $170 billion.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed Anne Beathe Tvinnereim on the past Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and the current regional situation, as well as Azerbaijan`s peace efforts.

The meeting also highlighted mine threats existing in the region.