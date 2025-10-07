Minister: Azerbaijan’s consistent efforts aim to establish peace and stability in the region

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

“In the face of current global and regional security challenges, comprehensive political coordination and demonstration of solidarity are extremely vital,” said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Turkic States in Gabala.

Noting that the Organization of Turkic States could play an even more significant role as a symbol of unity in the emerging international security architecture, the minister added: “Azerbaijan’s consistent efforts and purposeful activities in the normalization process with Armenia, with which it has been in conflict for decades, are also aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region.”