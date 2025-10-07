Minister: Gabala Declaration highlights OTS’s expanding role as a constructive platform for promoting regional peace

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

On the sidelines of the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the participants had a broad exchange of views on enhancing and improving political dialogue, strengthening economic integration, promoting transport and energy security, expanding cultural, humanitarian relations among Turkic states, as well as the importance of joint action against regional and global challenges, said Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a press statement on the outcomes of the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Minister Bayramov mentioned that the Summit participants expressed confidence that the unity of the Turkic world would be further enhanced during Azerbaijan's presidency of the organization for the next year.

“Following the meeting, the Gabala Declaration was adopted by the heads of state and government. The Declaration reaffirmed the need to further consolidate solidarity in the Turkic World, and adhere to the principles of sovereignty, independence, and statehood, and strengthen mutual trust.

The leaders underscored the strategic importance of the development of the Middle Corridor international transport route, including the Zangezur Corridor, emphasizing that it would significantly contribute to boosting connectivity among the Turkic States, strengthening trade turnover and intra-regional economic cooperation. The heads of state and government also reiterated the importance of forming a common position of the member states on regional and international issues within the OTS,” Minister Bayramov added.