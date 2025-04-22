Minister Majnun Mammadov: Cutting-edge agricultural innovations are applied in Azerbaijan`s liberated lands

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, participated in the 4th Agriculture and Forestry Council's Agricultural Diplomacy Workshop in Ankara.

In his opening remarks, Türkiye’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumakli, emphasized that ensuring food security amid global climate change is a key priority. He described agriculture as a strategic sector and highlighted the importance of supporting small businesses, implementing climate-resilient technologies and practices, and promoting effective water management to address contemporary challenges. Minister Yumakli also noted the ongoing collaboration and exchange of expertise with other nations in this field.

Majnun Mammadov, in his address, noted that climate change-related disasters—such as droughts, floods, and fires—pose grave threats to the agricultural sectors of countries. Recalling the excellent organization of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku last November, he emphasized that all states must step up efforts to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and actively work to implement the initiatives they have adopted in this area.

The Azerbaijani Minister highlighted the critical importance of cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral platforms to overcome existing challenges in the agricultural sector, produce quality products, and ensure food security. Majnun Mammadov stressed that the agrarian reforms implemented by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev aim to further develop agriculture. To this end, the state has introduced significant support measures. As a result of these efforts, the standard of living of farmers has improved, while sustainable development of the agricultural sector has been ensured.

The minister also noted that during the 30-year occupation, Azerbaijani territories were heavily contaminated with mines, water resources were polluted, and the environment suffered significant damage. He highlighted the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts undertaken in those areas following their liberation. Emphasizing Azerbaijan's goal to effectively harness the agrarian potential of these territories, rebuild the destroyed agricultural infrastructure, and revitalize these lands, the minister underscored that highly sophisticated agrarian innovations are being applied in this process.

Outlining Azerbaijan's active efforts to benefit from Türkiye's expertise—given its extensive experience and cutting-edge technologies in the agricultural sector—Mammadov stated that numerous successful projects have been implemented as part of the agrarian cooperation between the two countries.

The seminar also featured speeches by other key speakers, who shared insights on reducing food losses, addressing global climate change and biodiversity loss, enhancing climate resilience, protecting ecosystems, applying digital technologies in agriculture, fostering innovative processes in the agricultural sector, and building sustainable supply chains.

As part of his visit, Azerbaijan's Agriculture Minister, Majnun Mammadov, held several meetings in Türkiye.