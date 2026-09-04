Minister: Senegal is interested in benefiting from Azerbaijan’s experience in labor and public services

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

“Senegal is interested in benefiting from Azerbaijan’s advanced experience in the field of labor and public services,” Mamadou Lamine Diante, Minister of Public Service, Labor and Public Service Reform of the Republic of Senegal, told journalists.

The minister emphasized that the meetings held during the visit had been very useful for the Senegalese delegation.

“We met with the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. We were very impressed by the DOST Center. We would like to apply this experience in our country as well,” he said.

Lamine Diante noted that the delegation had also visited the ASAN Khidmet Center and met with the Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“We were particularly impressed by this center and now we would like to apply this experience in our country as well,” Mamadou Lamine Diante added.