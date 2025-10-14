Minister: UK Government to upgrade its bilateral relationships with Armenia and Azerbaijan to strategic partnerships

London, October 14, AZERTAC

The UK Government has decided to upgrade its bilateral relationships with both Armenia and Azerbaijan to strategic partnerships, Stephen Doughty, MP, UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, said in a statement.

The British minister also highlighted the significant developments in the South Caucasus, and the United Kingdom’s response to the historic progress made in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

“On 8 August, a trilateral peace summit hosted by President Trump in Washington D.C. brought together President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia. The summit resulted in the initialing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the signing of a joint declaration,” the minister noted.

“This declaration included a joint appeal to dissolve the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group and a commitment to secure unimpeded connectivity between Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave, while respecting Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The UK warmly welcomes the progress made by Armenia and Azerbaijan towards peace. These developments mark a pivotal moment in efforts to secure lasting peace and stability in the region,” Stephen Doughty mentioned.

He stressed that in recognition of their progress, and to support continued momentum towards peace, the UK Government has decided to upgrade its bilateral relationships with both Armenia and Azerbaijan to strategic partnerships. “These partnerships will formalise cooperation in areas including trade, security, and defence, and will be underpinned by annual ministerial-level meetings to review progress,” he underlined.

“Given the significant progress made in advancing peace, and the historic outcomes of the recent summit in Washington hosted by President Trump, the UK considers that the rationale underpinning the OSCE’s 1992 recommended arms embargo has fallen away. The UK will therefore fully lift its arms embargo on Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he said.

“This decision will enable the UK’s security and defence partnerships with both Armenia and Azerbaijan to evolve in a rapidly changing context, and will allow the UK to support efforts to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Export and trade licence applications for Armenia and Azerbaijan will of course continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis against the robust UK Strategic Export Licensing Criteria and the Government will not issue any licence where to do so would be inconsistent with any of the Criteria. We will keep the regional and internal security situation of both Azerbaijan and Armenia under close review.

The UK stands ready to work with both countries, the United States, the European Union and other partners to play a constructive and proactive role in supporting this transformation, and the security and stability of the wider region,” Stephen Doughty concluded.

Ayten Abbasli

Special correspondent