Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward commits future to club by signing new deal to stay at Anfield

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

Mohamed Salah has ended speculation regarding his future by signing a new deal with Liverpool, Sky Sports reported.

The 32-year-old has now put pen to paper on a new deal which Sky Sports News understands will keep him at Anfield until 2027.

It's a major boost for Liverpool with Salah in scintillating form this season, helping power the club to the cusp of their 20th league title.

The Egypt international has helped fire Liverpool to the top of the Premier League with 27 goals and 17 assists.

Salah has won a Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups in addition to a UEFA Super Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup at Liverpool.

"Of course I'm very excited," said Salah to Liverpool's official club channels. "We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

"It's great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

"I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together.

"Keep supporting us and we'll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we're going to win more trophies."