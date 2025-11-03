Moldova runs for seat on UNESCO Executive Board for first time

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

The Republic of Moldova is running for a seat on UNESCO Executive Board for the first time, according to Moldpres. The subject will be examined at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference. Our country will be represented at the event by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mihai Popșoi, who is paying a working visit to Samarkand, Republic of Uzbekistan, on November 3-4.

The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the main governing bodies of the organization. The Republic of Moldova is running for a seat on the Executive Board for the first time, for a four-year term from 2025 to 2029.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the visit, Popșoi will participate in the general debates of the conference, and will deliver a plenary speech. He also will hold bilateral meetings with UNESCO leadership representatives and counterparts attending the event.