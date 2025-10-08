Moldovan news portal: OTS is emerging as a major geopolitical center

Chișinău, October 8, AZERTAC

Moldovan news portal “Noi.md” has published a series of articles highlighting the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala.

The articles emphasized remarks made by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the summit. President Ilham Aliyev was quoted as saying: “The initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House in Washington is set to transform the South Caucasus into a region of peace.”

The articles also mentioned that the OTS is currently emerging as a major geopolitical center. The founding document of the Organization, the Nakhchivan Agreement, includes peace and security among its core goals and objectives.

The articles highlighted that the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) featured a comprehensive exchange of views on key issues, including deepening and enhancing political dialogue among Turkic states, strengthening economic integration, promoting transport and energy security, expanding cultural and humanitarian ties, and the importance of joint action in response to regional and global challenges.

“The Gabala Declaration, adopted at the conclusion of the meeting, reaffirmed the strengthening of solidarity within the Turkic world, the increase in mutual trust, and the commitment to the principles of sovereignty, independence, and statehood. The document also highlighted the role of the Organization as a constructive platform for promoting regional peace and multilateral cooperation,” the articles noted.

The article also featured remarks by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán citing that the strong leaders participating in the summit, exchanged views on joint projects and strategic plans for the future.

“The achievements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the renewable energy initiatives implemented in the country, and his emphasis on peace and cooperation were highlighted as indicators of a visionary and successful policy being pursued in the region,” the author added.