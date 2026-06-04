Moldovans working in Ukraine to be able to receive pensions, other social benefits

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Moldovans settled in Ukraine will be able to benefit from pensions and other social benefits, according to Moldpres. The parliament today ratified a social security agreement concluded with Ukraine.

The document was presented in plenum Secretary General of the Labour and Social Protection Ministry Dumitru Pislaru, who explained in detail the social protection mechanisms provided for in this agreement.

The official said that the country already had an agreement signed between the governments of Moldova and Ukraine on guaranteeing citizens’ rights in the field of pensions’ provision, dated August 29, 1995. It is based on the principle of territoriality, according to which social rights are granted on the condition that the person is permanently settled on the territory of one of the states.

According to the cited source, when the new agreement enters into force, the old one will cease to be valid, while the rights provided under it will be maintained. The new agreement is based on the same principles: totalization of insurance periods, export of social benefits and proportionality, international principles updated in line with relevant information.

According to data presented by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, in 2025, there were about 22,000 citizens of Moldova with permanent residence permits and about 3,000 citizens with temporary residence permits on the territory of Ukraine.

So far, Moldova has signed social security agreements with 23 states, of which 18 have entered into force and are applicable. It is about the social security agreements signed between Moldova and Romania, Bulgaria, Portugal, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Austria, Estonia, the Czech Republic, the Kingdom of Belgium, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Germany, Turkey, Belarus, Italy, Greece, Spain and Latvia.