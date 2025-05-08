Moroccan media highlights Princess Lalla Hasnaa’s role in Rabat Carpet Exhibition in Baku

Rabat, Chouaib Brhadda, May 8, AZERTAC

Moroccan media have given prominent coverage to the visit of Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa to the Republic of Azerbaijan, where she served as the guest of honor at the Baku International Carpet Festival.

According to AZERTAC's correspondent in Rabat, the official Moroccan news agency, Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP), described the opening of the exhibition “Rabat Carpets, a Textile of Arts” by Princess Lalla Hasnaa—President of the Foundation for the Safeguarding of Cultural Heritage of Rabat—at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum as a significant tribute to Morocco’s rich artisanal heritage and a strong symbol of cultural dialogue between Morocco and Azerbaijan.

The exhibition, as detailed by MAP and widely echoed by Moroccan media outlets, showcases one of Morocco’s most cherished intangible heritage elements: the Rabat carpet. Known for its intricate designs and deep-rooted cultural significance, the Rabat carpet is presented through a selection of documentary and artistic photographs. These visuals illustrate the full process of its creation—from initial design to the final weave—alongside similar works produced by Azerbaijani artisans in Baku.

In a featured segment titled “A Dialogue Woven Between Rabat and Baku,” MAP underscored the exhibition as an opportunity to honor the shared artistic traditions of the two nations and to celebrate the enduring cultural ties between their peoples.