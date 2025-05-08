The Azerbaijan State News Agency

CULTURE

Moroccan media highlights Princess Lalla Hasnaa’s role in Rabat Carpet Exhibition in Baku

Rabat, Chouaib Brhadda, May 8, AZERTAC

Moroccan media have given prominent coverage to the visit of Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa to the Republic of Azerbaijan, where she served as the guest of honor at the Baku International Carpet Festival.

According to AZERTAC's correspondent in Rabat, the official Moroccan news agency, Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP), described the opening of the exhibition “Rabat Carpets, a Textile of Arts” by Princess Lalla Hasnaa—President of the Foundation for the Safeguarding of Cultural Heritage of Rabat—at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum as a significant tribute to Morocco’s rich artisanal heritage and a strong symbol of cultural dialogue between Morocco and Azerbaijan.

The exhibition, as detailed by MAP and widely echoed by Moroccan media outlets, showcases one of Morocco’s most cherished intangible heritage elements: the Rabat carpet. Known for its intricate designs and deep-rooted cultural significance, the Rabat carpet is presented through a selection of documentary and artistic photographs. These visuals illustrate the full process of its creation—from initial design to the final weave—alongside similar works produced by Azerbaijani artisans in Baku.

In a featured segment titled “A Dialogue Woven Between Rabat and Baku,” MAP underscored the exhibition as an opportunity to honor the shared artistic traditions of the two nations and to celebrate the enduring cultural ties between their peoples.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Dr. Bharat Thakur: The energy I feel in Azerbaijan is very creative INTERVIEW
  • 08.05.2025 [16:56]

Dr. Bharat Thakur: The energy I feel in Azerbaijan is very creative INTERVIEW

Emine Erdogan visits Azerbaijani stand at International Islamic Arts Fair
  • 08.05.2025 [15:38]

Emine Erdogan visits Azerbaijani stand at International Islamic Arts Fair

Azerbaijan, Morocco explore prospects for cultural cooperation
  • 08.05.2025 [12:36]

Azerbaijan, Morocco explore prospects for cultural cooperation

Azerbaijan showcases tourism opportunities in Israel
  • 08.05.2025 [11:44]

Azerbaijan showcases tourism opportunities in Israel

Jeju Island: a hidden gem of tranquility and eco-friendly charm with melancholic history
  • 07.05.2025 [16:15]

Jeju Island: a hidden gem of tranquility and eco-friendly charm with melancholic history

Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium
  • 07.05.2025 [12:33]

Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium

Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo
  • 06.05.2025 [20:08]

Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo

Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku
  • 06.05.2025 [19:28]

Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku

Azerbaijan, International Ski and Snowboard Federation ink partnership agreement
  • 06.05.2025 [17:40]

Azerbaijan, International Ski and Snowboard Federation ink partnership agreement

Dr. Bharat Thakur: The energy I feel in Azerbaijan is very creative INTERVIEW

  • [16:56]

Rome hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary

  • [16:44]

Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs discuss Caspian Sea cooperation over phone

  • [16:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye contributes to the entire Turkic world

  • [16:32]

Azerbaijani judokas ready for action at Gori Senior European Cup 2025

  • [16:17]

Art museums could change thinking process – study

  • [16:16]

Expert: Azerbaijan could turn Trans-Caspian Corridor into the “golden route” for China-Europe land transport – INTERVIEW

  • [16:01]

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Berlin

  • [15:46]

Emine Erdogan visits Azerbaijani stand at International Islamic Arts Fair

  • [15:38]

General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam concludes state visit to Azerbaijan

  • [15:10]

Black smoke from conclave again, no pope elected

  • [15:07]

To the participants of the 28th Eurasian Economic Summit

  • [15:06]

PM Ali Asadov meets with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam To lam

  • [15:00]

Kazakhstan and UAE to build wind farm in Zhambyl region

  • [14:50]

Magnitude 3.4. quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Gusar district

  • [14:40]

Azerbaijan House opens in Lebanon

  • [14:40]

OTS Conference of High Courts adopts its statute

  • [14:35]

Specialized face mask can detect kidney disease with just your breath

  • [14:24]

Azerbaijan and Vietnam to establish Joint Business Council

  • [13:55]

Moroccan media highlights Princess Lalla Hasnaa’s role in Rabat Carpet Exhibition in Baku

  • [13:42]

Chinese company Baidu seeks patent for AI that translates animal sounds into human language

  • [13:42]

Memorial Room honoring Vietnam’s first President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated at ASOIU

  • [13:26]

® “Baku Flames” Festival, held in partnership with Azercell, brings together global advertising and creative industry experts

  • [13:24]

12 Indian drones shot down since last night: Pakistan

  • [12:46]

Azerbaijan, Morocco explore prospects for cultural cooperation

  • [12:36]

Vietnam prioritizes strategic and political cooperation with Azerbaijan, says To Lam

  • [12:30]

® Kapital Bank announced acceptance of applications for bonds worth 30 million AZN

  • [12:15]

Azerbaijani and Vietnamese FMs discuss international security issues

  • [12:07]

Spouse of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam visits Icherisheher

  • [12:07]

Turkey, Britain to hold free trade agreement modernisation talks by end-July, trade minister says

  • [11:54]

Azerbaijan showcases tourism opportunities in Israel

  • [11:44]

General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam visits Alley of Martyrs

  • [11:29]

Union of Bulgarian medical specialists prepares protest demanding better working conditions and pay

  • [11:26]

Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore prospects for educational cooperation

  • [11:20]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $64

  • [11:15]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

  • [11:12]

Israel and Greece deepen defense ties with autonomous submarine collaboration

  • [11:03]

MFA calls on Kyrgyz citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan

  • [10:58]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:55]

Black smoke from Sistine chimney, no pope elected

  • [10:53]

N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles

  • [10:43]

Georgia's premier elected head of ruling Georgian Dream party

  • [10:27]

PSG eliminates Arsenal to book Champions League final spot

  • [10:25]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

  • 07.05.2025 [23:22]

Imperial College London hosts event dealing with Post-COP29 reflections: sustainability in a changing world

  • 07.05.2025 [23:18]

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi PM

  • 07.05.2025 [23:00]

Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives briefed on Azerbaijan’s demining and peace efforts

  • 07.05.2025 [22:54]

Mukhtar Babayev: 2025 should be a turning point for advancing climate change adaptation and submitting national adaptation plans

  • 07.05.2025 [22:53]
President Ilham Aliyev hosted state banquet in honor of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev hosted state banquet in honor of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam proposed five issues for the implementation of the provisions of the Joint Declaration

  • 07.05.2025 [20:55]

To Lam: Joint Statement opens new chapter in the history of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations

  • 07.05.2025 [20:52]
Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam made press statements VIDEO

Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam made press statements VIDEO

Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam viewed exhibition of Vietnamese paintings VIDEO

Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam viewed exhibition of Vietnamese paintings VIDEO

® “PASHA Hackathon 5.0" successfully organized by PASHA Holding

  • 07.05.2025 [20:22]
Azerbaijan, Vietnam exchanged signed documents VIDEO

Azerbaijan, Vietnam exchanged signed documents VIDEO

Temu, Shein see US sales drop in week after tariff price hikes

  • 07.05.2025 [19:33]

Azerbaijani and Iraqi FMs explore regional issues

  • 07.05.2025 [19:01]

President: There are great prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in the defense industry

  • 07.05.2025 [18:58]
Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with spouse of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with spouse of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Vietnam share interest in strengthening the Non-Aligned Movement as a more robust institution

  • 07.05.2025 [18:44]

President: There is strong potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in various fields

  • 07.05.2025 [18:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: This visit is of great importance for the development of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations

  • 07.05.2025 [18:29]

Moroccan Princess visits educational complex No. 132-134

  • 07.05.2025 [18:17]
President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

Iraqi President briefed on reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

  • 07.05.2025 [17:54]

Xi leaves for state visit to Russia, Great Patriotic War victory celebrations in Moscow

  • 07.05.2025 [17:19]
President Ilham Aliyev held limited format meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev held limited format meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

Official welcome ceremony was held for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Socialist Republic of Vietnam VIDEO

Official welcome ceremony was held for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Socialist Republic of Vietnam VIDEO

Hungarian Defence Forces’ Chief of General Staff visits military facilities

  • 07.05.2025 [16:27]

General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit

  • 07.05.2025 [16:24]

Jeju Island: a hidden gem of tranquility and eco-friendly charm with melancholic history

  • 07.05.2025 [16:15]

Galmed shows promising results in cancer study with new drug combination

  • 07.05.2025 [16:01]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign agreement on establishment of 10 laboratories

  • 07.05.2025 [15:50]

® Baku Marathon 2025 held in exclusive partnership with Azercell

  • 07.05.2025 [15:45]

Cardinals take part in pre-Conclave Mass

  • 07.05.2025 [15:36]

Okra, fenugreek extracts remove most microplastics from water

  • 07.05.2025 [15:22]

® Azercell and ADA University Foundation host “TechFront” Academy-Industry Forum

  • 07.05.2025 [15:02]

İstanbulda 28-ci Avrasiya İqtisadi Zirvəsi işə başlayıb

  • 07.05.2025 [14:47]

Pakistan reserves the right to respond in self-defence to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives: National Security Committee

  • 07.05.2025 [14:17]

Khankendi hosts scientific-practical conference on "Heydar Aliyev's legacy: Azerbaijan's Constitution and restoration of its sovereignty"

  • 07.05.2025 [14:06]

Azerbaijani grand master to compete in 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships in London

  • 07.05.2025 [13:48]

Baku hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary

  • 07.05.2025 [13:29]

Uzbekistan, South Korea launch joint projects

  • 07.05.2025 [13:16]

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires to Foreign Ministry

  • 07.05.2025 [13:13]

May 7 marks International Day of Planetariums

  • 07.05.2025 [13:04]

Panathinaikos downs Efes in Game 5, 75-67, to reach Final Four

  • 07.05.2025 [13:01]

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng to meet with US Treasury Secretary in Switzerland: Foreign Ministry

  • 07.05.2025 [12:38]

Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium

  • 07.05.2025 [12:33]

Over 200 flights cancelled; 18 airports temporarily closed for operations

  • 07.05.2025 [12:14]

Trump says US to stop attacking Houthis in Yemen as group has 'capitulated'

  • 07.05.2025 [12:12]

Mutation linked to thriving with little rest

  • 07.05.2025 [12:07]

Closing ceremony of Baku Open 2025 International Chess Festival held

  • 07.05.2025 [11:55]

Canada ‘not for sale’: Canada Prime Minister Carney tells Trump

  • 07.05.2025 [11:41]

Baku marks Defender of Fatherland Day of Kazakhstan

  • 07.05.2025 [11:30]

NSC meeting starts to discuss post-Indian strikes situation

  • 07.05.2025 [11:28]

Human Development progress slows to a 35-year low according to UN Development Programme report

  • 07.05.2025 [11:20]

Breakthrough discovery uses gut bacteria and AI to diagnose a chronic pain syndrome

  • 07.05.2025 [11:19]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry condemns military attacks against Pakistan

  • 07.05.2025 [11:16]

Indian aggression martyrs 26 innocent civilians; Pakistan downs 5 Indian jets including 3 Rafales

  • 07.05.2025 [11:05]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • 07.05.2025 [10:54]