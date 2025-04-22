Moscow hosts 11th meeting of Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group to Counter International Terrorism
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 22, AZERTAC
The 11th meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group to Counter International Terrorism was held in Moscow on Tuesday. The Pakistani delegation was led by Special Secretary (United Nations) Nabeel Munir, while the Russian side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides held an in-depth exchange of views on the global and regional terrorism landscape, with particular focus on the evolving threat posed by terrorism in Afghanistan and the surrounding region.
The discussions underscored the increasingly transnational nature of terrorism and the growing need for adaptive and cooperative strategies to effectively combat it.
The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation in addressing shared challenges posed by terrorist groups, emphasizing that collective efforts are essential to maintaining regional and global stability.
