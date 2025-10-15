Moscow hosts seminar for heads and correspondents of news agencies of CIS countries

Moscow, October 15, AZERTAC

Organized by the TASS News Agency, a seminar for heads and correspondents of news agencies and other mass media of CIS countries has begun in Moscow.

The event is attended by representatives of state news agencies and media organizations from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries. Employees of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) are also participating.

The seminar program includes an introduction to TASS, theoretical and practical training sessions, and master classes led by experienced journalists of the agency and leading Russian experts.

The first day of the seminar focused on artificial intelligence (AI). Ksenia Konkina conducted a two-part master class titled “Modern Media Technologies: Artificial Intelligence in Information Journalism.”

Special attention was given to the practical application of AI technologies in newsrooms.

On the second day, Aziz Sultanov led a master class on “AI as a Tool for Creating Media Materials.” Using concrete examples, he demonstrated how neural networks can be employed to process text, images, and videos to enhance the efficiency and creativity of journalists.

The seminar also addressed content verification and quality. Expert Ivan Serov delivered a session titled “Fact Checking for Everyday Life: Techniques and Tools,” highlighting methods to verify information in an era when the creation of real-looking content is widely accessible.

Participants also toured the TASS headquarters, where they received detailed information about the agency’s more than century-long history, its unique correspondent network covering dozens of countries, and its legendary photo archive, which has become a visual chronicle of the era.

The seminar will continue until October 17.