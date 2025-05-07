Mukhtar Babayev: 2025 should be a turning point for advancing climate change adaptation and submitting national adaptation plans

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

“2025 should be a turning point for advancing climate change adaptation and submitting National Adaptation Plans,” said the outgoing COP29 Chair, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev at a high-level climate meeting in Copenhagen, which brought together leaders and ministers from around the world to help shape the agenda for COP30, set to take place in Brazil.

The meeting is chaired by Lars Aagaard, Denmark’s Minister of Energy, Utilities, and Climate. Among the attendees are COP30 President-designate, Brazilian Ambassador Andre Correa do Lago.

Addressing the meeting, participants highlighted the significant achievements of COP29, held in Baku in November 2024. Nearly 200 partner countries reached key agreements under the “Baku Climate Unity Pact,” focusing on intensifying efforts to combat climate change and strengthening resilience.

Mukhtar Babayev, now serving as Azerbaijani President’s Special Representative for Climate, emphasized in his speech that the climate crisis is a shared global challenge requiring open dialogue, constructive cooperation, and unified efforts:

“Prior to the Paris Agreement, global temperatures were projected to rise by over 4°C. We still have a long way ahead, but we must acknowledge the progress. At COP29, we showed that global consensus and tangible results are possible.

Given the growing uncertainties in the world, we must face reality with honesty. We cannot let fear stall climate action. The climate crisis won’t wait for other problems to be resolved. Addressing it must happen alongside other global priorities.”

Babayev also reaffirmed the COP29 Presidency’s support for Brazil’s COP30 preparations. He noted that the leadership and commitment of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were instrumental in organizing a successful COP29 and advancing national investment in climate action.

“Our main goal is to ensure that all leaders engage equally and actively in this process,” he then added.

COP30 President-designate Andre Correa do Lago urged the international community to intensify collective efforts in the fight against climate change, saying; “We must take these challenges seriously—for the sake of humanity’s well-being.”

Over the course of the two-day meeting, participants will engage in open and constructive dialogue through plenary and breakout sessions. Discussions will focus on priority topics identified in the Baku Climate Unity Pact and the UAE Consensus, including nationally determined contributions, just transition, climate financing, adaptation and sustainability, and the implementation of the Global Stocktake.