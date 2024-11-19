Mukhtar Babayev: 36 percent of total employment in Azerbaijan is in agriculture sector

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“Around 50 percent of the population in Azerbaijan live in rural areas and 36 percent of the total employment is in agriculture sector,” said Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, as he addressed the launch of the “Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative for Farmers: Empowering Farmers for Climate Resilience” and the opening ceremony of the Food, Agriculture and Water Day as part of COP29.

“The Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative has three main goals. First, we aim to simplify the agriculture initiatives. We want to create a platform where farmers, stakeholders and policy makers can share knowledge and learn from each other. This will make collaboration easier and more effective. Second, we seek to make investments in agriculture more attractive. By working with multilateral development banks and private banks, we can unlock funding for sustainable funding. Partnership will be key to driving this change. Third, we are committed to empowering farmers, especially women and youth,” the COP President added.