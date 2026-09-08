Mukhtar Babayev: Agriculture is of exceptional importance in mitigating negative impacts of climate change

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

“We have been hosting the Baku Climate Action Week for three years. Within this platform, we bring together all potential partners and stakeholders around various topical issues and challenges. This is of tremendous importance both for the global agenda and for Azerbaijan. In particular, climate processes, climate impacts, climate change, and efforts to address these impacts are in the spotlight,” said Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and President of COP29, during the high-level roundtable entitled “Harmony in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture as part of BCAW2026.

According to him, measures that can be taken to further mitigate the negative impacts of climate change, as well as programs currently being implemented, are among the key priorities. “In this regard, agriculture and farming are of exceptional importance,” Mukhtar Babayev emphasized.