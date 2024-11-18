Mukhtar Babayev: Azerbaijan’s Biennial Transparency Report is ready to be submitted this week

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan’s BTR is ready to be submitted this week. Enhancing ambition involves setting out clear plans to keep 1.5 degrees target within reach through Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), National Adaptation Plans and BTRs,” said Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, as he addressed the Ministerial Roundtable on Global Climate Transparency organized as part of COP29 in the Blue Zone.

According to the minister, such collaborative discussions are key to delivering more productive climate change outcomes.

“The Baku Declaration, which will be adopted at this round table, will encourage more effective actions on global climate transparency and climate change,” Minister Babayev added.